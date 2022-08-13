Ten Hag considering face-to-face showdown talks with linked midfielder

Manchester United have not given up on signing Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie De Jong.

That’s according to a recent report from De Telegraaf (as relayed by Sport), who claims the Red Devils are preparing to go all out to land the highly-rated Netherlands international.

De Jong, 25, has so far proven to be the summer transfer window’s biggest and longest-running saga.

Despite agreeing to a deal worth £72m (€85m) with Barcelona, convincing the player to make the switch has been a challenge for the Red Devils.

Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks. Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons. ??? #MUFC Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved – as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/aTYnV3cHkP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

Although there are suggestions that the 20-time league winners are in the process of trying to secure Adrien Rabiot from Juventus (The Athletic), De Jong clearly remains Erik ten Hag’s top priority, and in an effort to finally secure the 25-year-old’s signature, there is a chance that the former Ajax boss will hold face-to-face talks with the midfielder.

Although De Jong is also rumoured to be wanted by domestic rivals Chelsea, United remain confident they can seal a deal.

The pressure is very much on the sleeping Premier League giants to get this proposed deal across the line. There is so much riding on the club’s potential capture of De Jong that failure has almost become not an option.

Ten Hag will know that if he does not sign Barcelona’s number 21 before the window’s deadline next month, fan discontent will reach new heights and that is something the Dutch tactician will be desperate to avoid, especially during his first season in the Old Trafford dugout.