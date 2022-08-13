Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has shocked Tottenham fans ahead of the upcoming campaign – by suggesting that new man Yves Bissouma is the only player from their six new signings who is good enough to take a starting role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have been the most active of the so-called ‘Big Six’ this summer, signing six first-team players as Antonio Conte aims to back up the depth of his squad.

The quality that the north London outfit have had in their first team throughout the years has never been in doubt, although they somewhat struggle to compete for trophies due to a lack of squad depth in comparison to regular challengers Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

As a result, the Italian has bolstered his ranks with the signings of Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet, Djed Spence, Fraser Forster and Bissouma himself.

But despite spending over £90m on the six players combined, Carragher has claimed that only the signing of Bissouma is good enough to warrant upsetting the apple cart of the current crop of players that make the starting side.

“Conte can at least go into this weekend’s match knowing that his squad is in a better place now than it was in January, following the arrivals of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence,” Carragher told the Telegraph.

“But I am still unsure as to how much these signings have really improved the starting lineup.

“Bissouma is a quality midfielder, and I expect him to be a regular starter, but aside from him we might be looking at the same starting team that we saw in the second half of last season.”

Spurs beat Southampton 4-1 on the opening day of the season, but will follow up their exploits in an all-London tie against Chelsea on Sunday in what promises to be a real marker for both clubs heading towards the end of the window and the new season.