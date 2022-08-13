Tottenham outcast set for loan move to Italy

Napoli and Tottenham have reached an agreement for Tanguy Ndombele to move to Italy on loan with an option to buy.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the deal is now close to completion after Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli met with the midfielder’s agents in Paris to discuss personal terms, which have been agreed on.

This is the best option Spurs had of departing with the player as the market was very slim for the Frenchman after his time in London and his recent loan move to Lyon.

Napoli are looking to replace the outgoing Fabian Ruiz, who looks set to join Paris Saint-Germain after agreeing personal terms with the French club, reports the Daily Mail.

Ndombele will be hoping to reignite his career in Italy and return to the form that got him his move to Tottenham.

The 25-year-old has never really been in Antonio Conte’s plans and still has a contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2025.

This loan move is a very important one for the Frenchman’s career as it could give him a second chance at Spurs but if not, it will at least draw clubs’ attention towards the midfielder rather than away from him.