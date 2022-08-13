Tottenham’s Lo Celso in Spain to complete new loan move with interesting clause

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is in Spain to complete his loan move back to Villarreal.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the La Liga side and impressed during the spell under Unai Emery. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine is top of the tree on the Villarreal coach’s list of targets and it looks like the former Arsenal boss is about to get his man.

Lo Celso’s new deal with the Yellow Submarine won’t include a buy option but contains an interesting clause as Spurs will have the chance to interrupt the loan in January in case a permanent bid arrives from another club, states Romano.

Gio Lo Celso is already in Spain to complete his move to Villarreal on loan from Tottenham. Deal won't include a buy option – but Spurs will have the chance to interrupt the loan in January in case of permanent bid ?? #Villarreal Final decision will be always up to the player. pic.twitter.com/aTNpBU6rQQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2022

Apart from Villarreal, Napoli were another club that made contact with Tottenham regarding a loan move for Lo Celso this summer.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, the journalist reported that contact between Spurs and Napoli was made earlier in the window and although the talks were only exploratory, it was still significant.

A return to Villarreal is the right move for the Argentine as it is a place where the midfielder could build on last year’s performances.

Tottenham would have been hoping for a permanent move but at least they have the player off their books for at least another season after failing to enter Antonio Conte’s plans.