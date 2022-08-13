Video: Disaster for De Gea as Spaniard embarrassingly fumbles weak Brentford shot

Manchester United, led by new manager Erik ten Hag, are in action for their second game of the season against Thomas Frank’s Brentford at Brentford Community Stadium.

Despite last week’s abysmal defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion, the Red Devils have yet again gone behind at Brentford Community Stadium

The goal, scored by Josh Dasilva in the 10th minute should have been a routine save for veteran Red Devil goalkeeper David de Gea but instead, he fumbles the ball before it rolls into the back of the net.

Look away, Man Utd fans ? A nightmare moment from David de Gea hands Brentford an early lead. ?pic.twitter.com/d3hJ6Td0G6 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 13, 2022

Dreadful start by United.