Gabriel Jesus fires Arsenal into the lead with a brilliant lob shot on his debut home game at the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus signed for Arsenal from Manchester City this summer, following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah failing to net enough goals to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Jesus has already enjoyed a solid debut during the Gunners game against Crystal Palace last weekend but he’s now proven himself at the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus received the ball on the left side of the pitch before looking up and floating the ball across Danny Ward and into the far corner.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sport.

What a goal for Jesus’ home debut.