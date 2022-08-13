(Video) “It’s rubbish!” – Erik Ten Hag refuses to hold back during post-Brentford interview

Saturday afternoon in the Premier League saw Manchester United thumped four-nil by Brentford.

Coming into the game at the Brentford Community Stadium off the back of an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on the league’s opening weekend last weekend, United fans, as well as new manager Erik ten Hag, would have been demanding a reaction.

However, it wasn’t to be and after four quick-fire goals inside the game’s opening 35-minutes, Thomas Frank’s Bees ran out convincing winners.

In fact, Saturday’s shell-shocking result means ten Hag is the first United manager to lose his first two fixtures since former boss John Chapman all the way back in the 1920s.

Speaking to BeIN Sports after the game, the ex-Ajax boss said: “It’s rubbish. It’s poor.

“We need higher standards than that, that’s clear.”

Going on to address what the future could have in store for the 20-time league winners, ten Hag has reminded his squad how starting games on the front foot is vitally important.

“We have to change, that’s quite clear,” the 52-year-old added.

“[…] We have to start better […] We have to stick to the plan and from first start you have to switch on and that is what we didn’t do today.”

Listen to ten Hag’s interview in full below.