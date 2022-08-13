(Video) James Maddison drills in Foxes’ second but Arsenal respond immediately

Even though Leicester City looked like they had set up a nerve-racking finale against Arsenal during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have quashed any hope the Foxes may have had of salvaging anything.

Arsenal have been rampant with new striker Gabriel Jesus scoring twice and assisting his team’s other two goals.

The Foxes, on the other hand, have not been so clinical in front of goal and even though midfielder James Maddison bagged his side’s second, Saturday’s opponents fired back almost immediately to put the tie all but out of sight.

Maddison 74′ (3-2)

Martinelli 75′ (4-2)

Pictures courtesy of ESPN