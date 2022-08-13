(Video) Mark Goldbridge screams on air as Brentford net fourth vs. Man United

Some truly remarkable scenes are unfolding on Saturday afternoon at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Although many fans may have tipped Thomas Frank’s Bees to breach Manchester United’s goal at some point this afternoon, very few would have predicted what has unfolded.

Not only are the Red Devils losing, but they’re being crushed four-nil.. Yes, you read that right.. FOUR NILL.

David De Gea fumbled Josh DaSilva’s early strike before Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbuemo netted their team’s second, third and fourth.

In response to the shocking scenes, popular YouTube creator and diehard United fan Mark Goldbridge has provided fans with some absolutely classic footage.

Check out the moment the content creator had a meltdown live on air below.

