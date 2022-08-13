Video: Massive howler from Freiburg keeper hands Borussia Dortmund three points

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund were let off the hook last night thanks to a massive mistake from Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Edin Terzic’s side were not fully at the races during their 3-1 win at Freiburg and struggled having gone a goal down in the first half.

The BVB coach made some inspired substitutions in the second half and it was a strike from English youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens that helped Dortmund back into the game, with a big helping hand from the opposition keeper.

That changed the momentum of a game Freiburg were in total control in, with Dortmund ending up 3-1 winners.

