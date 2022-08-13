(Video) Watkins and Buendia combine beautifully vs. Everton to secure points for Villa

Aston Villa have taken all three points from Everton during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at Villa Park.

Steven Gerrard’s men, who are in action against Frank Lampard’s Toffees, have recorded a decent 2-1 victory.

A first-half strike from forward Danny Ings gave Gerrard’s side a crucial lead.

However, just shy of full-time, attacking midfielder Emi Buendia scored arguably the most important goal of the game.

Combining expertly with striker Ollie Watkins, the Argentine playmaker slotted home his side’s second and following a late own goal from Lucas Digne, Buendia’s strike turned out to be the game’s winner.

