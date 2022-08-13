(Video) Watkins and Buendia combine beautifully vs. Everton to secure points for Villa

Aston Villa have taken all three points from Everton during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at Villa Park.
Steven Gerrard’s men, who are in action against Frank Lampard’s Toffees, have recorded a decent 2-1 victory.
A first-half strike from forward Danny Ings gave Gerrard’s side a crucial lead.
However, just shy of full-time, attacking midfielder Emi Buendia scored arguably the most important goal of the game.
MORE: Man United given transfer boost as £72m star opens up to teammates
Combining expertly with striker Ollie Watkins, the Argentine playmaker slotted home his side’s second and following a late own goal from Lucas Digne, Buendia’s strike turned out to be the game’s winner.
That is a lovely combination between Ollie Watkins and Emi Buendía… ???
Watkins unselfishly puts it on a plate for his teammate ? pic.twitter.com/Jm9hloixJ8
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 13, 2022