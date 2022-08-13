Video: Wonderful finish from Ings gives Aston Villa lead over Everton

Aston Villa have taken the lead in the early kick-off against Everton after a wonderful goal from Danny Ings. 

The game has lacked clear-cut chances, with a disallowed goal from Anthony Gordon being the most exciting moment in the clash. However, that has changed as Danny Ings rifled Steven Gerrard’s side ahead with an assist from his striker partner Ollie Watkins.

The goal came when John McGinn picked out Watkins with a long ball, before the 26-year-old found Ings inside. The former Liverpool man took an awkward touch but made the most of the situation by taking the ball on his weaker left foot and striking it past Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

