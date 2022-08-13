Videos: Man United capitulate as Brentford net four in 35 minutes leaving Ten Hag shell-shocked

Manchester United fans – look away now.

The Red Devils, who have travelled to the Brentford Community Stadium to face Thomas Frank’s Bees, are putting in an abysmal performance.

In some truly astounding scenes, the Bees have smashed four past Saturday’s opponents in the game’s opening 35-minutes.

MORE: Man United given transfer boost as £72m star opens up to teammates

Josh DaSilva opened the game’s scoring after keeper David De Gea fumbled a weak shot but what followed has been genuinely remarkable.

Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo quickly added a second, a third and a fourth. Check out all the videos below.

Jensen 18′

BRENTFORD HAVE A SECOND! ?? It’s gone from bad to worse for Man Utd, another error at the back, another goal conceded. Jensen gets this one… ? pic.twitter.com/ENgmAsnO0G — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2022

Mee 30′

BEN MEE MAKES IT THREE! ? ? Brentford “pile the misery” on Man Utd. 3-0, half an hour gone. pic.twitter.com/oSjoZgU3ux — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2022

Mbeumo 35′