Videos: Man United capitulate as Brentford net four in 35 minutes leaving Ten Hag shell-shocked

Brentford FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United fans – look away now.

The Red Devils, who have travelled to the Brentford Community Stadium to face Thomas Frank’s Bees, are putting in an abysmal performance.

In some truly astounding scenes, the Bees have smashed four past Saturday’s opponents in the game’s opening 35-minutes.

Josh DaSilva opened the game’s scoring after keeper David De Gea fumbled a weak shot but what followed has been genuinely remarkable.

Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo quickly added a second, a third and a fourth. Check out all the videos below.

Jensen 18′

Mee 30′

Mbeumo 35′

