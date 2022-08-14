Leeds United could make a move for Burnley’s Charlie Taylor should he become available for a move this summer.

According to Alan Nixon, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is willing to clear out some of the more experienced players from his squad before the end of the transfer window and that could play into Leeds’ hands as Jesse Marsch searches for a new left-back.

The Clarets are willing to let Matt Lowton and Kevin Long leave while ex-Leeds left-back, Charlie Taylor, could also be up for sale before Deadline Day.

Should that happen, Leeds could make a move for the 28-year-old, who already played for the club between 2011 and 2017 after coming through the Yorkshire side’s academy.

Taylor quit Leeds in acrimonious circumstances back in 2017 as the defender opted to run down his contract at Elland Road and then refused to play in the final match of the 2016/17 season.

This will not have been forgotten by Leeds fans, therefore, this could be a controversial move should it go through.

On the other hand, Taylor might want to right the wrongs of how his Leeds career ended and help the club move up the Premier League table this season.