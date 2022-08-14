Video: Man United transfer target Antony ruins three players, nearly scores incredible solo goal

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ajax star Antony showed why Manchester United reportedly want him this summer with some sublime skill in today’s game in the Eredivisie.

Watch below as the Brazil international comes close to scoring a stunning solo effort after beating three players all by himself…

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

Antony could have been a fine signing for Man Utd, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that the 22-year-old possibly moving to Old Trafford still can’t be entirely ruled out.

How Erik ten Hag could do with a player with this kind of pace, skill and flair out wide!

More Stories Antony

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.