Ajax star Antony showed why Manchester United reportedly want him this summer with some sublime skill in today’s game in the Eredivisie.

Watch below as the Brazil international comes close to scoring a stunning solo effort after beating three players all by himself…

Só o Antony é capaz de me fazer acordar cedo em um domingo. Futebol arte… ? #HolandesNaESPN #MadeinCotia pic.twitter.com/p0C2lKKGVd — Diego Sanchez (@D1hego13) August 14, 2022

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

Antony could have been a fine signing for Man Utd, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that the 22-year-old possibly moving to Old Trafford still can’t be entirely ruled out.

How Erik ten Hag could do with a player with this kind of pace, skill and flair out wide!