Arsenal chief Edu boards flight to Spain amid transfer chase for £67.5m teenager

Arsenal Sporting director Edu Gaspar has reportedly been spotted taking a flight to Spain, sparking speculation that the club’s transfer window is far from over.

A report by the Mirror suggests that the Gunner chief was spotted boarding a flight heading to Valencia, which has sparked speculations that the North London club are ready to make a move for Villarreal youngster, 19-year-old Yeremy Pino.

A photo which shows a man resembling Edu boarding a Ryanair plane had originally circulated on Reddit before Ryanair themselves made a cheeky response on Twitter, captioning the image “Edu, PINO(t) on the return flight?”.

According to the Mirror, Pino has a release clause of £67.5m, but reports have suggested that it would take around half of that price to get a deal over the line as the La Liga club need to raise funds after failing to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Pino has been linked to a move to the Emirates Stadium in a deal worth around £33m.

The Gunners have already made 6 major signings this summer, adding Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, Nuno Tavares and Pablo Mari to their squad.

Mikel Arteta has already had a successful start to the season, claiming back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace and Leicester City in their opening games of the 2022/23 season.

However, after failing to qualify for the Champions League the North London club may need to complete further signings this summer in order to climb into a top four position this year.