Arsenal handed major boost in pursuit of Serie A midfielder

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Reports suggest that Juventus are actively trying to sell Arsenal transfer target, Arthur Melo.

The 26-year-old midfielder was previously linked with a move to Arsenal despite the club already signing Oleksandr Zinchenko.

It was reported by the Daily Star last month that the Gunners were reigniting their interest for the Juventus star with the plan to sign Arthur on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy back in January.

However, the transfer was subsequently vetoed by upper management.

Now, according to transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Juve are actively trying to sell Arthur, who was also not included in the Old Lady’s squad amid transfer rumours.

sampdoria juventus arthur melo

MORE: “They are transformed” – Manchester United urged to copy Arsenal blueprint

More Stories / Latest News
28-year-old English star could be set for Leeds switch before Deadline Day
Video: Man United transfer target Antony ruins three players, nearly scores incredible solo goal
Unbelievable stat sums up Manchester United’s decline since the Sir Alex Ferguson era

Mikel Arteta has been busy bolstering his Arsenal squad this summer but is yet to add a deeper central midfielder. Fabio Viera has already signed for the Gunners from FC Porto, but the 22-year-old mainly plays in an attacking midfield role.

Suppose the Gunners are still keen on acquiring an additional central midfielder before the end of the summer transfer window. In that case, Arthur could be the perfect addition to Arteta’s North London club.

More Stories Arthur Melo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.