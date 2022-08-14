Reports suggest that Juventus are actively trying to sell Arsenal transfer target, Arthur Melo.

The 26-year-old midfielder was previously linked with a move to Arsenal despite the club already signing Oleksandr Zinchenko.

It was reported by the Daily Star last month that the Gunners were reigniting their interest for the Juventus star with the plan to sign Arthur on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy back in January.

However, the transfer was subsequently vetoed by upper management.

Now, according to transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Juve are actively trying to sell Arthur, who was also not included in the Old Lady’s squad amid transfer rumours.

Juventus manager Allegri: “We’re not including Arthur Melo in the squad as there are transfer rumours about his future, he’s also not 100% fit”. ??? #transfers Juve want to sell both Adrien Rabiot and Arthur – no agreement with Valencia as of now. Next target: Leandro Paredes. pic.twitter.com/z8xfpi7GM1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2022

Mikel Arteta has been busy bolstering his Arsenal squad this summer but is yet to add a deeper central midfielder. Fabio Viera has already signed for the Gunners from FC Porto, but the 22-year-old mainly plays in an attacking midfield role.

Suppose the Gunners are still keen on acquiring an additional central midfielder before the end of the summer transfer window. In that case, Arthur could be the perfect addition to Arteta’s North London club.