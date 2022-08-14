“He would like a top club … Arsenal have been in contact” – Exclusive update on Gunners’ potential PL transfer raid

Arsenal have been in contact over the potential transfer of Youri Tielemans, but still haven’t made an official bid for the Leicester City midfielder.

The home crowd chanted about Tielemans joining them yesterday as the Gunners enjoyed a 4-2 win over Leicester in the Premier League.

Still, it seems not much has changed on the Belgium international’s future, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

It seems Arsenal have been in touch over signing Tielemans this summer, but the player is being made to wait for further developments.

However, this doesn’t seem to be affecting the 25-year-old, with Romano insisting he’s remaining professional and focused on the present.

“As for Tielemans and how this is all affecting him – my understanding is that he is a great guy, an excellent professional, and someone who is only focused on the present,” Romano said.

“Of course he would like a top club; Arsenal have been in contact with his agents for months but have never submitted an official proposal yet. Tielemans remains a name on the Gunners’ list but surprises cannot be ruled out.”

Arsenal could surely do well to swoop for Tielemans as soon as possible, with Mikel Arteta looking in need of upgrades on inconsistent pair Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

Tielemans has been hugely impressive at Leicester and could likely be a bargain this summer due to being in the final year of his Foxes contract.