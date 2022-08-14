Barcelona journalist gives huge update on Bernardo Silva’s future

Negotiations are underway between Barcelona and Manchester City over the transfer of Bernardo Silva.

There has been speculation around the midfielder’s future all summer with the Portuguese international linked with a move to the Camp Nou; whilst the La Liga giant’s president, Joan Laporta, has also spoken in public about his desire to bring the Man City star to Barca.

Negotiations are now underway according to the reliable Barcelona journalist, Gerard Romero, who states that the player is crazy to join the Catalan club and is scheduled to visit the city to view houses next week.

? Bernado Silva ? Agradecimiento a la afición del Etihad ? Visita programada para ver casas esta semana que entra ? Loco por el Barça ? Mendes producciones ? Negociaciones en marcha ??#mercato @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/BaEMc9Ikr0 — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 14, 2022

Silva has been one of Man City’s best players under Pep Guardiola but has started the first two games of the season on the City bench. The 28-year-old came on during yesterday’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth and was given a brilliant reception by the Etihad who sang his name for a long period of the game.

The midfielder thanked the City faithful for the reception, with many also taking it as a hint of his departure, including Romero.

This is a deal that has a lot of uncertainty around it due to Barcelona’s financial situation and it could hinge on what happens with Frenkie de Jong.

Barcelona will try to make the deal happen but only time will tell if they can pull it off.