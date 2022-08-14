Speaking for LeedsLive Facebook Channel, journalist Beren Cross slammed Jesse Marsch for his poor substitutions during 2-2 draw against Southampton at St. Mary’s.

Leeds found themselves leading by two goals in second half but Southampton levelled before Leeds made any substitutions.

Leeds journalist believes Marsch cost his team the game by not acting faster to change the game.

“Today, he has delayed in making them [substitutions]. At least in my opinion, I feel that that delay is what’s cost Leeds the game.” – said Cross.

“You could see Southampton coming back at Leeds, the change in momentum. And Leeds had to make those changes. They were clearly fading they were losing control of the match.

“You have the subs available, you have the experience and the quality on the bench to use. He didn’t use it soon enough. And I think especially [Mateusz] Klich and [Lui] Sinisterra came on far too late in the game. And [Adam] Forshaw as well. I would have had Forshaw on much earlier to bring some control.

“So I think that’s the big reason for me as to why that’s happened. I think it is down to Marsch and the delay in the substitutions, unfortunately.”

Jesse Marsch was praised last week for making early changes when his side had the lead at Elland Road and grabbed all the three points versus Wolverhampton.