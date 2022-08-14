Exclusive: Asking price and clause preference revealed for Chelsea transfer target

Chelsea are still interested in a potential transfer deal for Inter Milan wonderkid Cesare Casadei, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside‘s Substack, Romano says the Blues have had two offers turned down for Casadei, but remain keen on winning the race for his signature.

The highly-rated 19-year-old is also wanted by Nice, according to Romano, while Inter want around €20million for the promising young midfielder, as well as a buy-back clause included in any deal.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will agree to such a clause, but fans will surely be hoping an agreement can be struck for a quality prospect who looks like having a big future in the game.

CFC have done well to promote young players in recent times, so Stamford Bridge could be a good destination for Casadei, though it seems he’s not overly eager to leave the San Siro.

“Chelsea have already had two offers turned down for Casadei, with Inter looking for around €20m to let him go, as well as a buy-back clause,” Romano explained.

“OGC Nice are still in the race and would be ready to insert a buy-back clause in favour of Inter.

“As for the player, he is waiting, he is happy at Inter, but he has understood that the club financially needs to find a solution for him.”