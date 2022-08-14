Chelsea make verbal offer for star, ready to “almost double” player’s wages if he completes transfer

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang big money if he completes a transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues have made an offer for the Barcelona striker, but are so far not offering the Catalan giants a satisfactory amount.

See below for details as Relevo tweet about the story, stating that Chelsea have tried offering around €14million for Aubameyang, but that Barca will ask for closer to €20m to let the Gabon international go.

The player himself, meanwhile, is tempted by the prospect of joining Chelsea as he could majorly improve his wages with a move to west London…

Aubameyang has shone for Barcelona, and was also previously a star player for Arsenal for a few years, showing that he can be prolific in the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
Manager of Chelsea target responds to possible transfer hint from player
Ten Hag sets out first punishment after Man United’s humiliating defeat to Brentford
“They are transformed” – Manchester United urged to copy Arsenal blueprint

It seems a bit of a gamble to sign him now, as, being 33 years of age, he surely won’t be a long-term option for Chelsea.

Still, Thomas Tuchel desperately needs a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who struggled for CFC last season and who has returned to Inter Milan on loan for this season.

More Stories Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.