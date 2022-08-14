Chelsea make verbal offer for star, ready to “almost double” player’s wages if he completes transfer

Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang big money if he completes a transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues have made an offer for the Barcelona striker, but are so far not offering the Catalan giants a satisfactory amount.

See below for details as Relevo tweet about the story, stating that Chelsea have tried offering around €14million for Aubameyang, but that Barca will ask for closer to €20m to let the Gabon international go.

The player himself, meanwhile, is tempted by the prospect of joining Chelsea as he could majorly improve his wages with a move to west London…

La 1ª propuesta verbal del Chelsea por Aubameyang es de ~14M. El Barça ha dicho no. El club culé solo aceptará por encima de 20M. Los ‘blues’, dispuestos a casi doblar la ficha del gabonés, tentado económicamente pese a estar cómodo en Barcelona.@tjuanmarti ? @albert_roge pic.twitter.com/a09QpUYFsp — Relevo (@relevo) August 14, 2022

Aubameyang has shone for Barcelona, and was also previously a star player for Arsenal for a few years, showing that he can be prolific in the Premier League.

It seems a bit of a gamble to sign him now, as, being 33 years of age, he surely won’t be a long-term option for Chelsea.

Still, Thomas Tuchel desperately needs a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who struggled for CFC last season and who has returned to Inter Milan on loan for this season.