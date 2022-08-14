Exclusive: “Important week” as fresh Chelsea offer prepared for star who “dreams” of Blues transfer

This could be an important week for Chelsea’s transfer pursuit of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has impressed in his time at the King Power Stadium, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he became the latest top talent to move on from the Foxes to join a bigger club.

We’ve seen this time and time again with Leicester, who have lost N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell to Chelsea in recent years, while the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire have also been poached by the Manchester clubs.

Fofana remains a top target for Chelsea, and Romano says Todd Boehly wants to prepare a fresh offer for the 21-year-old, with a potentially important week ahead for this particular transfer saga.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack column today, Romano said: “Chelsea will return to negotiate through intermediaries with Leicester for Fofana. Todd Boehly wants to prepare a new proposal, Fofana dreams of Chelsea as the next step but the decision will ultimately be with Leicester.

“I expect this will be an important week to understand Wesley’s future, Chelsea have certainly not given up yet. PSG also appreciate Fofana but have not submitted proposals so far.”

It seems Fofana is eager for this move to happen, and that’s surely good news for Chelsea, who need to sign another centre-back this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly joined from Napoli earlier in the transfer window, but with both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving, there’s surely room for Fofana as well.