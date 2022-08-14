Chelsea “in direct contact” over two top transfer targets, new talks over third potential signing scheduled for next week

Chelsea are reportedly in direct contact over both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana, while talks are also scheduled to take place next week over a deal for Inter Milan wonderkid Cesare Casadei.

For the time being, Fabrizio Romano says that the Blues are making Barcelona striker Aubameyang and Leicester City defender Fofana their priority targets, and some form of negotiation seems to be taking place.

See Romano’s tweet below for details, with the Italian reporter providing an update on these three potential Chelsea signings…

Chelsea are in direct contact for Pierre Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana as priority deals, but still working on top talents for the future. New round of talks scheduled with Inter for Cesare Casadei next week. ?? #CFC Race still open but Chelsea want to try again with new bid. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2022

CFC have already brought in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella this summer, but they could still do with making further changes to Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have both left the club, meaning there’s surely room for Aubameyang to have a key role up front.

Meanwhile, Fofana would be another useful addition alongside Koulibaly at the back, to help Chelsea replace departing duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.