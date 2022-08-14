Chelsea “in direct contact” over two top transfer targets, new talks over third potential signing scheduled for next week

Chelsea are reportedly in direct contact over both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana, while talks are also scheduled to take place next week over a deal for Inter Milan wonderkid Cesare Casadei.

For the time being, Fabrizio Romano says that the Blues are making Barcelona striker Aubameyang and Leicester City defender Fofana their priority targets, and some form of negotiation seems to be taking place.

See Romano’s tweet below for details, with the Italian reporter providing an update on these three potential Chelsea signings…

CFC have already brought in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella this summer, but they could still do with making further changes to Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have both left the club, meaning there’s surely room for Aubameyang to have a key role up front.

Meanwhile, Fofana would be another useful addition alongside Koulibaly at the back, to help Chelsea replace departing duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

