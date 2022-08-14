Cheslea interested in signing Everton forward

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

According to reports, Chelsea are interested in signing 21-year-old forward Anthony Gordon from Everton.

The Sunday Times have suggested that Chelsea are interested in signing the young winger who is valued by the Toffees at £50m with the west London club aiming to invest for the future.

Although Everton have previously insisted Gordon is not for sale, a bid of around £50m could weaken their stance.

However, the Times have suggested that there is still an expectation that Gordon will sign a new contract with Everton if they can see off interest from Chelsea first.

The report also states that Everton have shown an interest in a loan deal for Chelsea striker Armando Broja which could help the Blues advances for Gordon.

Anthony Gordon (right) in action for Everton.

MORE: Newcastle make Chelsea star their primary transfer target

More Stories / Latest News
Spurs star matches incredible Kun Aguero goal-scoring record
Video: Romero screams in Chelsea player’s face after late goal
Journalist aims a dig at Declan Rice for his performance vs. Forest

Whether Chelsea are prepared to offer players plus cash for the Englishman remains unclear at this moment in time.

Frank Lampard’s men struggled to remain in the Premier League last season but the 21-year-old played a key role in ensuring the Toffees weren’t relegated to the Championship.

It would therefore be a surprise if Chelsea manages to seal a deal for the 21-year-old, especially this late in the window and it’s probably for the best that the young forward remains in Merseyside, where he will remain a key player in Lampard’s squad.

 

 

More Stories Anthony Gordon

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. I’m an evertonian since 1995 but Anthony Gordon is a key player everton should kept for better future….. Money is nothing without GORDON

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.