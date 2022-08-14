Cristiano Ronaldo could have contract terminated as players and staff are losing patience

Manchester United may have to consider terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract unless they see a change in his attitude.

That’s according to Sky Sports, as the Portugual star looks for a way out of Old Trafford. The superstar wants to play Champions League football next season but no club wants the striker and therefore he looks stuck at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo did not take part in Man United’s pre-season tour and even walked out of Old Trafford at halftime during a pre-season clash with Rayo Vallecano.

? ????????: Manchester United may have to consider terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract unless they see a change in his attitude. (Source: Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/P3CwuospS2 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 14, 2022

According to Times journalist Paul Hirst, Man United players and staff are losing patience with Ronaldo’s moody behaviour and the club’s staff are openly talking about whether it’s worth keeping him.

The journalist states that Ronaldo’s demeanour is said to be worsening the atmosphere at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground and the player is certainly playing a role in the club’s poor start of the season.

This whole saga has been an embarrassing one for Ronaldo and it certainly has soured the relationship with some Man United fans. The Portugal star’s drama interrupted an important pre-season for United and now his attitude is creating tension behind the scenes.

It looks like it could be best for Man United to part ways with the player as Erik ten Hag needs a united dressing room in order to move forward.