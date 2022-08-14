Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has explained what he believes the club have got so badly wrong since the retirement of legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five show on YouTube, Ferdinand made it clear that he cannot get his head around the poor state of Man Utd’s recruitment in recent times.

The Red Devils have made a host of poor signings for years now, spending vast sums on flops such as Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Harry Maguire, and more.

See below as Ferdinand rips into United’s “joke” recruitment team for making so many signings and barely ever selling players for a profit because the players always seem to get worse at Old Trafford…

One imagines there are other issues at United, but it makes sense that the recruitment is proving the biggest problem.

United often spend more than their rivals, but just don’t seem to be able to stumble upon any players who significantly improve the squad.