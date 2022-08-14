Manager of Chelsea target responds to possible transfer hint from player

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has spoken out on the future of defender Wesley Fofana, responding to questions about the player seeming to drop a hint over his future at the end of yesterday’s 4-2 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Fofana is a huge prospect, establishing himself as one of the finest young defenders in Europe during his time at Leicester, and he’s been targeted by Chelsea this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive column on CaughtOffside.

At the end of the Arsenal game yesterday, Fofana seemed to make a point of going over by himself to applaud the travelling Leicester support, as though he was saying goodbye.

When asked about this, however, Rodgers seemed to laugh the idea off, labelling it as simply a story that the media want to run.

Still, Chelsea fans will surely hope there’s something to Fofana’s gesture, as the Blues could do with a quality young centre-back like him to come in and replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

“Well if that’s what you need to write then you write he’s saying farewell. So that’s your story so…,” Rodgers is quoted by the Metro.

Probed further, he added: “No, I think he was giving the fans a clap. I didn’t see a farewell clap. But you need to write what you need to write. That’s the story.”