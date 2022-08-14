Surprise update emerges on Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target

Frenkie de Jong could reportedly end up staying at Barcelona after all, despite being linked with a move away for so much of this summer.

As recently revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, both Chelsea and Manchester United have been keen to sign the Netherlands international.

Still, it now seems that Barca are increasingly contemplating De Jong staying at the Nou Camp, according to journalist Alex Pintanel in the tweet below…

Chelsea and Man Utd could have done with a signing like De Jong, who faces increased competition for a place in Xavi’s side at the moment.

Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona
At Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford, however, one imagines the 25-year-old would have easily commanded a key role in the starting line up.

Erik ten Hag would surely have relished the chance to work with De Jong again after their successful time at Ajax a few years ago, while Thomas Tuchel could do well to bring in a long-term successor to Jorginho, who has just a year left on his contract with the Blues.

