Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin was criticised on Saturday afternoon by Magpies journalist Dominic Scurr after a dive he performed against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Eddie Howe’s side drew 0-0 with the Seagulls yesterday and the point ended up being a good one considering the way Graham Potter’s side played and the chances they created.

Newcastle’s Nick Pope had an incredible performance for the Toon, making five vital saves, and keeping his second clean sheet in as many matches for his new club.

However, a small talking point of the match for Scurr was a dive from Saint-Maximin.

The 25-year-old fell to the floor on the edge of the Brighton box as Alexis Mac Allister made an attempt to win the ball back and was left with egg on his face as referee Graham Scott handed him a yellow card.

The Newcastle correspondent tweeted in-game: “A laughable dive from Saint-Maximin sees him pick up a yellow card. Brighton have edged the opening 23 minutes here. Water break now taking place.”