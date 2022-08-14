‘Laughable’ – Journalist rips into NUFC ace for what he did against Brighton

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin was criticised on Saturday afternoon by Magpies journalist Dominic Scurr after a dive he performed against Brighton & Hove Albion. 

Eddie Howe’s side drew 0-0 with the Seagulls yesterday and the point ended up being a good one considering the way Graham Potter’s side played and the chances they created.

Newcastle’s Nick Pope had an incredible performance for the Toon, making five vital saves, and keeping his second clean sheet in as many matches for his new club.

More Stories / Latest News
Manager confirms Jesse Marsch has contacted him about signing German star
How Erik ten Hag has negatively affected Manchester United’s transfer business
22-year-old on verge of leaving West Ham

However, a small talking point of the match for Scurr was a dive from Saint-Maximin.

The 25-year-old fell to the floor on the edge of the Brighton box as Alexis Mac Allister made an attempt to win the ball back and was left with egg on his face as referee Graham Scott handed him a yellow card.

The Newcastle correspondent tweeted in-game: “A laughable dive from Saint-Maximin sees him pick up a yellow card. Brighton have edged the opening 23 minutes here. Water break now taking place.”

More Stories about Allan Saint-Maximin
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Rabiot Man United talks, fresh Chelsea bid, and more
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano sets the record straight on major Newcastle United transfer saga
Eddie Howe gives green light for Newcastle to sell £40m fan favourite
More Stories Allan Saint-Maximin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.