Manchester United and Arsenal are both reportedly eyeing up Brighton and Hove Albion midfield star Moises Caicedo.

According to a report by the Mirror, the 20-year-old central midfielder has gathered interest from the two Premier League giants following his stunning performances, one of which was against the Red Devils in their opening game of the 2022/23 season last week, with the Manchester club on the receiving end of the 20-year-olds masterclass.

United continue to evaluate alternative options for Frenkie de Jong amid concerns that they won’t be able to get a deal for the Dutchman over the line.

The Ecuadorian left his home country in February 2021 after signing for Brighton and Hove Albion from Ecuador club Independiente del Valle for £4.5m (Transfermarkt).

The youngster spent the remainder of the 2020/21 season with the Seagul’s reserve team before being called up to train with the senior squad that summer.

Although the youngster impressed Brighton boss Graham Potter, Caicedo was in need of more minutes and was sent out on loan for the first half of last season to Belgium side Beerschot where he made 14 appearances, scoring 2 goals and assisting with one before returning to the Amex in January.

The talented youngster got his first goal for Brighton during the club’s dominating 4-0 win against Manchester United in May.

The Red Devils will surely be keen to have the youngster’s power, size and technical ability on their side for a change this season.