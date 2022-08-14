According to reports, Manchester United have begun negotiations with Barcelona for the transfer of right-back Sergino Dest.

SPORT have suggested that United are in talks to sign the Barcelona right-back and are willing to offer Diogo Dalot in return.

However, Barca have reportedly asked for £17m (€20m) for the youngster with no interest in entertaining a swap deal and are only interested in a cash offer.

The Catalan giants are expecting Dest to exit this summer before the transfer window ends, with the club wanting to move the right-back on as the club are not convinced by the 21-year-old.

The United States international is no stranger to the newly appointed Red Devil boss Eric ten Hag, as the pair worked together during Dest’s time at Ajax.

Dest played 38 games under ten Hag during their time at Ajax, scoring two goals and assisting with 6.

The United boss has his work cut out this summer, which has been further emphasised following their 4-0 thrashing by Thomas Frank’s Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.

One position in significant need of an overhaul is the right-back which is currently occupied by Dalot, who pipped the starting spot from England international Aaron Wan-Bissaka. However, ten Hag requires a more attacking right-back option, and Dest fits the bill.