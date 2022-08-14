Manchester United fans dismayed at bizarre clip of Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United fans are not too impressed with a viral video clip doing the rounds of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

While it’s pretty harmless overall, it’s fair to say that Man Utd fans, and indeed all other fans, are likely to pick up on little things like this when their team has just been battered 4-0 by Brentford.

See below as Wan-Bissaka sat on the bench and dealt with the heat by fanning himself with the inner sole of a shoe…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

One has to wonder what Roy Keane would make of this sort of thing.

United have suffered a nightmare start to the season, losing their two opening games to make their worst start for over 100 years.