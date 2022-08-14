Exclusive: Manchester United make decision on struggling star

Manchester United look set to stick with David de Gea for the time being, despite his horror-show of a performance in the 4-0 defeat away to Brentford yesterday.

The Red Devils were all over the place in yesterday’s humiliating Premier League result, with De Gea particularly poor on the first two goals.

Still, Fabrizio Romano admits it’s a difficult market for goalkeepers this summer, and either way, it seems Erik ten Hag and Man Utd have decided to stick with their current number one.

De Gea has generally had a superb career at Old Trafford, though in recent times he’s had one or two more disappointing moments.

Romano, however, insists it’s pretty clear that United’s main problems are in other areas of their squad.

“At the moment, Manchester United sources only confirm that they want to believe in De Gea. Ten Hag was clear and the club is also of the same opinion,” Romano said.

“This summer has been very quiet for the goalkeeper market, in 2023 there may be new opportunities.

“In my opinion, De Gea made big mistakes – but last year he was key for Man United; I think it’s clear the biggest problems are in other positions.”

MUFC fans will hope De Gea can recover his best form, as when he’s on the top of his game he’s a real asset for this club.

At the same time, though, his world class shot-stopping is just one side of the modern game, whereas his playing out from the back looks like it leaves plenty to be desired.