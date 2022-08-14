Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has angered fans after their 4-0 loss at Brentford. A video displaying the striker storming down the tunnel without clapping the fans or shaking new boss Erik ten Hag’s hands went viral to open up yet another can of worms in the debate over his future.

Four goals in the opening 35 minutes put United to the sword in west London in one of the club’s most humiliating performances in the Premier League era.

Players were booed at half-time and that evidently took a toll on Ronaldo’s body language with the star failing to acknowledge them at the end of the game.

According to Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst, the star exchanged words with assistant coach Steve McClaren as the former England boss tried to get him to the away end, but this was shaken off by the Portuguese legend.

Then as he made his way past the dugout, he further refused to acknowledge his manager before briskly walking down the tunnel and into the changing room.

Ronaldo not happy and no handshake for Ten Hag pic.twitter.com/HGtmYXyBs5 — James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) August 13, 2022

This isn’t just adding fuel to the fire of his exit. It’s tarnishing the reputations and relationships of a club that simply doesn’t need any negativity at the moment. Ronaldo knows that.