Erik ten Hag let down by Manchester United chiefs over broken promises

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly livid at club chiefs, with his advisors claiming that the coach has been let down badly by the United hierarchy over failed signings and the inability to shift Cristiano Ronaldo from the club.

According to the Daily Mirror, it has become apparent that Ten Hag is unhappy with the way that United have gone about their summer transfer dealings.

He took over with the promise of a rebuild after United lost Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata on free transfers.

Their departures alone freed up £1m-per-week in wages, giving Ten Hag huge leeway in his pursuit of transfer targets – or so he thought.

For example, the latest name linked is Sasa Kalajdzic – VfB Stuttgart’s striker who did well in the Bundesliga last season.

Sasa Kalajdzic has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United

But he is reportedly a long way down the shortlist that Ten Hag originally planned to fix United’s striker crisis, leaving his representatives fuming with the decision.

Alongside the pursuit of a striker, there is the failure to sign Frenkie de Jong so far, with the Red Devils signing only Christian Eriksen in midfield – but his age and profile is not what United are in need of in the long run.

With five new players being promised to Ten Hag, only three have signed so far and one of those has yet to make a start in Tyrell Malacia.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

More Stories / Latest News
“He would like a top club … Arsenal have been in contact” – Exclusive update on Gunners’ potential PL transfer raid
“Look at me when I’m talking to you” – Redknapp and Neville in heated exchange over Man United crisis
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano sets the record straight on major Newcastle United transfer saga

That, alongside the inability to sort out the Cristiano Ronaldo exit saga, has given him much food for thought.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Sasa Kalajdzic

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. This squad he’s inherited is basically same as last year and the signings are all Aberage… Martinez, Malacia, average Jo’s…
    Erickssen won’t create miracles… Man u is stuffed. Again let Ronaldo
    Go.
    Free up his wages. How is Ronaldo to produce when no one (sancho, Rashford, Elanga, martial) can assist him. Fernandes surely can’t – proven

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.