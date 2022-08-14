Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly livid at club chiefs, with his advisors claiming that the coach has been let down badly by the United hierarchy over failed signings and the inability to shift Cristiano Ronaldo from the club.

According to the Daily Mirror, it has become apparent that Ten Hag is unhappy with the way that United have gone about their summer transfer dealings.

He took over with the promise of a rebuild after United lost Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata on free transfers.

Their departures alone freed up £1m-per-week in wages, giving Ten Hag huge leeway in his pursuit of transfer targets – or so he thought.

For example, the latest name linked is Sasa Kalajdzic – VfB Stuttgart’s striker who did well in the Bundesliga last season.

But he is reportedly a long way down the shortlist that Ten Hag originally planned to fix United’s striker crisis, leaving his representatives fuming with the decision.

Alongside the pursuit of a striker, there is the failure to sign Frenkie de Jong so far, with the Red Devils signing only Christian Eriksen in midfield – but his age and profile is not what United are in need of in the long run.

With five new players being promised to Ten Hag, only three have signed so far and one of those has yet to make a start in Tyrell Malacia.

That, alongside the inability to sort out the Cristiano Ronaldo exit saga, has given him much food for thought.