New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has told the media to blame nobody but him following the Red Devils’ shock 4-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday evening.

The Dutchman travelled to west London with hopes of picking up his first point as United boss, with Thomas Frank’s men having snatched a late equaliser at Leicester on the opening weekend.

But he could not have asked for a tougher start to proceedings in the capital when David de Gea comically spilt a Josh Dasilva strike over the line after just ten minutes.

That only scratched the surface over what was set to unfold; more horrific defender allowed Mathias Jensen to finish with relative ease to double the lead, and when Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo bagged in quick succession to make it 4-0, fans across the country were in shellshock at what was happening.

It would have been easy for Ten Hag to blame other factors for their downfall against a buzzing Bees side who looked like they may score every time they went forward.

But the Dutchman accepted that the buck fell with him as his team made it back up the M6 motorway where they will face local rivals Liverpool next week.

“You have to take responsibility on the pitch as a team and as individuals, that’s what we didn’t do,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports, as relayed by SCMP.

“What I asked them to do is play with belief and take responsibility for the performance. We have to work on that.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

“The manager is responsible as well. He has the main responsibility and I’ll take that and work on that.”

United sit rooted to the bottom of the table after their shock loss.