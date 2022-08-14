Erik ten Hag was “warned” about taking the Manchester United job

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag was reportedly warned about taking the job this summer, while the Red Devils were also warned about the Dutch tactician.

Ten Hag impressed at Ajax, but taking over Man Utd at this difficult period in their history is a totally different challenge, and so far it’s not gone very well.

United look just as chaotic under Ten Hag as they did under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick last season, losing 2-1 at home to Brighton and 4-0 away to Brentford in their opening two games of the Premier League season.

According to Miguel Delaney of the Independent, Ten Hag was warned about the risks of taking such a difficult job, and one has to wonder if he’s now having any regrets…

This is why Ten Hag was warned off the job. Should also be said, though, this might some warned against him. It's now a huge leap from Eredivisie to PL, let alone big six Eriksen as a six against a team that presses like Brentford?https://t.co/V7RZfXupjP — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) August 13, 2022

It really may well be that, at this point, there’s virtually no one who could turn things around within this current setup at Old Trafford.

MUFC have been poorly run for some time, meaning the club has the wrong players and most likely the wrong staff in key roles, which will be making it harder for Ten Hag to implement his ideas.