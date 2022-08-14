Erik ten Hag could be set to endure even more pressure than what he is currently facing at Manchester United soon, with a northwest Liverpool outfit on the horizon at Old Trafford next week.

After being badly beaten 5-0 by Jurgen Klopp’s men at home last season, Ten Hag will, at the very least, be aiming to stop goals being conceded at such an alarming rate after being 4-0 down to Brentford after just half an hour.

Fans flocked to social media to laugh at the Red Devils’ downfall as the result left them bottom of the table after just two games, with a minus-five goal difference to boot.

And talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor weighed in with his opinion on the popular radio show – claiming that Ten Hag should pack his bags.

“This is not Manchester United. If I was them now after this game I’d be thinking, ‘You know what, Ten Hag, just pack up’,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT (as relayed by the Daily Star).

“He’s had pre-season and they have started the season as a shambles, they’re like strangers on the pitch. “They’re just not good enough, [David] De Gea must know that [Christian] Eriksen has got a man behind him, use your brain and you don’t give it to him, Man City wouldn’t even give it to Rodri in that position.

“Amateur from Manchester United.”

It would mark the shortest managerial spell in Premier League history, with the record currently standing at four games for Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace. But it would take a catastrophic performance against last season’s quadruple challengers to oust him from the hot seat, you would think…