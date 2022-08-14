Rio Ferdinand has stated that he does not feel sorry for Manchester United’s current crop of players after their horrific start to the season continued with a 4-0 drubbing at Brenford on Saturday afternoon – instead offering his sorrows to new boss Erik ten Hag.

United had lost their opening game of the season 2-1 at home to Brighton, with many slating their performance at Old Trafford as being dull and negative with no fight.

If the Seagulls tie warranted such a reaction, then the defeat in west London on Saturday was to be on a whole new level – with fans booing their players off at half-time and chanting about how they weren’t fit to wear the shirt.

And Ferdinand backed the fans up for their criticism of the players, whilst also sympathising with Ten Hag for being thrown under the bus by the board as he faltered to a second loss in two games as Red Devils boss due to a lack of signings.

“I don’t feel sorry for the players, I feel sorry for Ten Hag,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five podcast.

“He’s coming under false pretences. He’s coming expected new signings. He’s probably sitting there thinking ‘I’ve been sold a dummy here. I didn’t know I was coming into this’. Confidence, I know, was going to be low.

“He knew that but he thought ‘I’ll be able to rebuild that,’ but obviously the players are not at the standard required. Simple as that.”

United take on bitter rivals Liverpool at home next week in a bid to finally get their season underway.