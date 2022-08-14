Bookies announce they’ve paid out on Man Utd’s Erik ten Hag to be first Premier League sacking this season

Paddy Power have announced that they’ve already decided to pay out on Erik ten Hag being the first managerial sacking in the Premier League this season.

The new Manchester United manager has got off to a dreadful start this season, with the Red Devils losing 2-1 at home to Brighton in their first game last season and then 4-0 away to Brentford yesterday.

This is not the kind of change Man Utd fans will have been hoping for after last season’s struggles under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, and it’s attracting all kinds of negative headlines this morning.

According to Sport Bible, Paddy Power have announced they’re already paying out on Ten Hag being the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season.

Ten Hag impressed at Ajax and looked an intriguing appointment for United, but could it really be that his stay at Old Trafford will end up being short-lived?

Yesterday’s performance at Brentford was truly shocking, with the team completely overwhelmed by a side put together for a fraction of the budget.