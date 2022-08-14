Unbelievable stat sums up Manchester United’s decline since the Sir Alex Ferguson era

Manchester United have taken just eight games to match something Sir Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils did across more than 800 matches.

Man Utd lost 4-0 to Brentford yesterday, and also suffered defeats by the same score-line to Liverpool and Brighton towards the end of last season.

Remarkably, that means United have now lost by four goals or more three times in their last eight Premier League games, whereas they did that only three times at all in 810 matches under Ferguson.

Here’s the tweet from Sky Sports Statto, which just seems to sum up this once-great club’s sharp decline in the last decade…

? Manchester United… …have lost by 4 goals in 3 of their 8 @premierleague games since mid-April …lost by 4+ goals in 3 of 810 @premierleague games under Sir Alex Ferguson, 1992-2013 pic.twitter.com/UsinG1RUa8 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 14, 2022

United just don’t seem to strike fear into their opponents anymore, and are in fact very easy to beat as they crumble so rapidly after every little setback.

It’s going to be a huge challenge for Erik ten Hag to turn this around, just as his predecessors Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and others have also struggled to do.

Some MUFC fans may increasingly be tempted to see if Fergie fancies coming out of retirement…