Manchester United have reportedly opened negotiations for Espanyol forward Raul de Tomas.

According to a recent tweet by the Spanish journalist Pedro Morata of Cope, negotiations between the Red Devils and the Spanish forward have begun for a possible transfer fee of around £25m (€30m).

? Noticia @partidazocope ? Informa @pedro_morata ? Negociación abierta entre el @ManUtd y @RaulDeTomas9 ? El delantero del @RCDEspanyol es una de las opciones del United (no la única) ? Posible traspaso de 25-30 millones de € si el interés avanza ? #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/99Pr6Ibvfb — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) August 14, 2022

The 27-year-old Spaniard cemented himself as Espanyol’s star striker after only being outscored in La Liga by the legendary Karim Benzema and Celta de Vigo’s Iago Aspas last season.

The prolific striker has managed to net an outstanding 45 goals and six assists in 89 appearances for the Spanish club.

Eric ten Hag has a tough season ahead of him, with the newly appointed Red Devil manager already off to an embarrassing start following two back-to-back defeats.

The Red Devils’ first defeat was against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford, where the 20-time-league winners lost 2-1, with the only United goal an own goal by Brighton’s Alexis MacAllister.

The embarrassment didn’t stop there, though, as ten Hag’s squad was thrashed 4-0 by Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

With United failing to score a single goal for themselves, it’s not surprising that the Manchester club are on the lookout for a new forward this summer.

However, the Red Devils will need to move swiftly if they wish to sign additional players as the window closes in a couple of weeks.