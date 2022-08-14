“At least one or two new signings next week” – Exclusive Man Utd transfer update as new Rabiot talks prepared

Manchester United hope to complete one or two new signings next week, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat away to Brentford on Saturday, further highlighting the need for new faces at Old Trafford after a difficult summer.

Man Utd surely won’t have made as many changes as they’d hoped, and it seems that Romano now expects some changes to be made in the coming week.

First, Adrien Rabiot is firmly on the club’s agenda, with a fresh round of talks lined up with his mother in an attempt to agree personal terms for the France international, with a fee already agreed with his club Juventus.

After that, it seems United could look to strengthen in attack with a winger or striker.

“The club’s priority is to complete the deal for Adrien Rabiot – there will be new contacts in the next 24-48h with his mother Veronique to complete the agreement,” Romano explained.

“United will then decide on the situation of the new striker, it is also necessary to understand how the winger issue will evolve with Cody Gakpo discussed internally alongside top, complicated priority target Antony.

“Manchester United hope to complete at least one or two new signings next week.”

MUFC supporters will hope the club can finally get its act together, with only Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia coming in so far this summer.

While these are promising signings, it’s clearly not enough to revive this struggling side, with United only finishing sixth in the Premier League last season and once again going without silverware.