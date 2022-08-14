“They are transformed” – Manchester United urged to copy Arsenal blueprint

Manchester United have been urged to go down the same route as Arsenal and have patience with what Erik ten Hag is trying to do at Old Trafford.

The Dutch tactician did fine work at Ajax but has got off to a nightmare start with Man Utd, losing his opening two games of the Premier League season, including yesterday’s humiliating 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brentford.

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag will prove to be the right choice for the Red Devils, but journalist James Robson insists it’s worth backing him as Arsenal have done with Mikel Arteta.

It took a while, but the Gunners have rebuilt almost the entire playing squad in the last few years, giving Arteta the squad he wants…

Obvious echos of Arsenal’s start last season & look at them now.

Arteta’s plan for young players & dumping big names was backed at huge expense. Two summer windows and they are transformed. #mufc bought into Ten Hag’s vision, but haven’t given him the players he needs — James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) August 14, 2022

Robson says Ten Hag doesn’t have that at United yet, and it could take some time before he can implement his vision at the club.

MUFC still have players that were brought in by Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it makes sense that these players wouldn’t necessarily fit in well under Ten Hag.