Newcastle United have reportedly made Chelsea star Conor Gallagher their top transfer target as we approach the final weeks of the transfer window.

According to the Sun, the 22-year-old central midfielder has been identified by the club as an alternative target to James Maddison.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports reported that Leicester City rejected a £40m bid from Newcastle for Maddison as the Foxes value the player closer to £60m, and now it seems the Toons are ready to throw in the towel in their pursuit of the Leicester star.

Toon boss Eddie Howe is yet to add any attacking players to his squad this summer despite it being one of their priority positions for improvements.

With it unlikely that the Magpies will acquire the signature of their top target Maddison, Gallagher will make an excellent alternative, who was arguably Crystal Palace’s best player last season while out on loan at Selhurst Park.

The energetic midfielder scored eight goals and assisted with 5 in 39 appearances for the Eagles but has so far only made one senior appearance for the Blues.