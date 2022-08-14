Fabrizio Romano is not convinced that Allan Saint-Maximin will be on his way out of Newcastle United this summer.

There has been plenty of speculation around the Frenchman in recent times, with some suggestions that he might not be in Eddie Howe’s long-term plans.

Still, Romano doesn’t seem to be aware of these issues, insisting that Saint-Maximin is happy with life at St James’ Park and that a move away looks complicated.

Newcastle fans will surely be relieved, as Saint-Maximin is an entertaining attacking talent with enormous potential.

Romano certainly rates the player highly and thinks he’s good enough for a big six move, so the Magpies would surely do well to try to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

“I’m aware there’s been speculation about Newcastle having issues with Allan Saint-Maximin, but that’s not my understanding of the situation,” Romano said in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“In my opinion he would be an excellent player for any top club, but I’m not sure Newcastle will sell him easily.

“His asking price has always been very high and on top of that the player is happy in Newcastle. I don’t see this being an easy deal.”

Saint-Maximin may have some issues with the consistency of his performances, but overall he’s surely good enough to forgive the occasional moments of sloppiness.

It will be interesting to monitor this saga in the weeks ahead, but for the time being it certainly doesn’t seem like anything big is imminent.