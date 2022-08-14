Nottingham Forest close to signing long-term Arsenal target after move to Spain collapses

Nottingham Forest are close to signing Lyon’s Houssem Aouar after a move to Real Betis collapsed recently.

Forest have been on a spending spree upon their Premier League return and have already acquired 14 new signings this summer and could now be about to add a 15th in Lyon’s Aouar, according to Sky in Italy.

Cheikhou Kouyate was the club’s most recent acquisition, arriving at the City Ground on a two-year contract.

Forest are said to be closing in on the 24-year-old who reportedly saw a move to Real Betis collapse recently after his wage demands could not be met by the Spanish club, which held up the deal according to Diario AS.

The French playmaker is said to want €20m across a five-year deal but whether Forest are willing to pay that is unknown.

Aouar has scored 40 goals and contributed a further 35 assists in 216 appearances for Lyon and is out of contract with the French club at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has been linked heavily to the Premier League for years, with Arsenal being long-term admirers of the midfielder according to the Daily Mail.

That move never materialised though as Aouar now looks to be heading to The City Ground.