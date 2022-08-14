Nottingham Forest are closing in on their 14th signing of the summer transfer window and don’t show any signs of slowing down with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion star Neal Maupay being touted for an overall fee of around £15m.

The Frenchman joined Brighton from fellow Premier League club Brentford back in 2019 after notching 25 goals in 43 games for the Bees.

Since then, he has been a relatively impressive striker for the Seagulls with 26 goals in 102 Premier League games – an average of around one goal in every four games.

But surprisingly, Maupay appears as though he could be on his way out of the AMEX Stadium with Forest’s incredible spending spree continuing to pick up the pace – with an initial £10m outlay on the former Saint-Etienne star being sanctioned by club chiefs, according to the Daily Mail.

Forest signed Emmanuel Dennis and Cheikhou Kouyate earlier this week as they aim to add Premier League experience to their squad.

Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Kouyate, Dennis and Neco Williams have all been signed as players with vast Premier League experience, with over 500 appearances between them in that department.

And Maupay will add to that experienced nature with a deal for his services set to be completed early next week.

Forest’s new man will supposedly sign a four-year deal, with financial security being key due to his deal with Brighton having just one year left at present.