“Look at me when I’m talking to you” – Redknapp and Neville in heated exchange over Man United crisis

Things got a little heated between pundits Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville as they discussed Manchester United’s problems after yesterday’s shock 4-0 Premier League defeat against Brentford.

It’s been a nightmare start for new Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag, who has now lost both of this first two opening games of the season.

The Red Devils finished 6th in the Premier League last season and failed to win a trophy, and it doesn’t look like things are getting much better, despite the change of manager over the summer, and new signings such as Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

Redknapp and Neville debated what’s going on at United, with the former Tottenham midfielder taking issue with Neville for blaming everything on the club’s owners…

"Look at me when I'm talking to you" ? It's getting heated on #SNF ? pic.twitter.com/nOEG3b0teW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2022

At one point, Redknapp even orders Neville to “look at me when I’m talking to you” – with the pair clearly in quite a strong disagreement over how much the players should shoulder the blame for the results and performances of recent times.

